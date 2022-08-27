Lifecraft
A downloadable game for Windows and Linux
We decided to make the alpha free for anyone to download!
Please join our Discord here if you want to give some feedback or require any support!
GAMEPLAY VIDEO - this will help you get started
QUICK START GUIDE - ALPHA
The current build can be a little bit overwhelming because it's a pure sandbox experience in which you are on your own to understand the mechanics, we're currently working on a in game tutorial to help players grasping the concepts.
THE GAME
The game is a survival game in which you start from a simple cell, striving to survive by assimilating resources from a sort of primordial broth.
Through evolution you will be able to slowly become a more advanced organism which will have to deal with all the benefits and drawbacks of it: you will need more energy, more complex resources and you will have to manage more high level processes (eg. digestion, circulation) to survive: you’ll become a fully fledged organism composed by many subsystems which must cooperate in a perfect balance.
Each subsystem will have its own quirks and way to be managed, finally forcing you create synergies between all of them.
In addition to this there will be external or internal interferences given by possible diseases: viruses, bacteria, wounds which must be healed and so on.
Once the rule for this micro-world are set, the gameplay possibilities are endless!
FEATURES
Burn: energy is a crucial aspect of the game, you will be able to produce ATP, which can be considered energy stored in a battery, through glycolysis and even mitochondrial respiration! Energy will be used to power building both inside the cell and outside the cell.
Evolve: evolution will let the player discover new elements of gameplay which will make the organism more complex but able to become larger and larger! Starting from circulation and leading to brain and neurons. There will be some utility evolution steps which will be used to give you better tools to optimize all the logistics.
Grow: you start as a small organism and soon you will need to expand to make room for more structures and access better and novel resources in the outside broth. This will be done by expanding chunk by chunk wherever you want through production of the required scaffold and tissue materials!
Supply: once the organism will be large enough, transporting things between building with microtubules won’t be enough. In addition there’s no way to directly transport materials outside cells so circulation will be fundamental. You will need pumps, arteries, veins and capillaries to supply or take away materials.
Defend: viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. There are a lot of dangerous things outside! It will be necessary to defend against these threats by using your immune system to defeat them!
Survive: a working organism requires some parameters to be stable in their correct ranges, this is called homeostasis. Temperature, oxygen, pH are all parameters that will need to be regulated to avoid perishing.
Breathe: most of the energy used by a living organism is produced by cellular respiration which requires oxygen and produces carbon dioxide. To breath in the former and breath out the latter you will need respiratory tissue connected to your circulary system.
Digest: at the beginning of the game, simple resources will be necessary but later in the game you will need to digest complex resources (food) into basic elements, you will need teeth, stomach and intestine. You will also need to synthesize a lot of enzymes which are used in the whole process.
Dispose: well, everything that is not used as a resource is useless and possibly toxic to an organism. That’s why you will need a way to filter out toxins with kidneys, but also get rid of useless materials through other ways.
Think: at some point the organism could want to automate management of the subsystems through finer regulations, that’s where neurons come into play: with sensors and logic you would be able to set specific rules which will make behavior of the organism automatic.
Heal: what happens if the organism gets wounded? It will need to heal, possibly through hemostasis to stop bleeding, and then through regeneration of tissue.
|Updated
|4 days ago
|Published
|7 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|Pixbits
|Genre
|Simulation
|Tags
|2D, Automation, City Builder, Crafting, Life Simulation, Management, Pixel Art, Sandbox, Singleplayer
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Links
|Steam, Blog, Homepage, Steam
Comments
I got here from twitter (pop at random while scrolling)
I'll try the game when I have some free time, looks like my cup of tea.
I've given this a few more plays and have started to grasp the mechanics. However there are two issues that I've been having. The first is that the energy supplier radius doesn't seem to be supplying the bigger cytosomes all the time. I don't know if they don't work in parts of the radius, or if they need to be replaced or what.
The second thing is that I saved and exited so I could change the options file, for the ui scale, and when I came back in all the floating bits were gone. Which kind of put a stop to my game since I hadn't gotten my resource collection automated entirely yet. I started a new game and the bits were gone there as well, though they did start spawning in. No spawns on my saved game though.
Anyway besides those issues this is great, and I'm definitely looking forward to where you take it.
Hello. Your game seems very promising and great. I share thought that texts are small. I can't find a way to automate, I place a small cysostome (in first, and it's pumping), picker and microtube to a ribosome (even with a starter), but nothing happens as cysostome don't react anymore after 30 seconds... I can't detroy small cysostome.
That's because the cytostome is oxidized, you need to break it down with the hammer tool (2), grab it with the hand tool (1) and place it again. It's a mechanic it's being worked on, but for now it works that way. Bigger cytostomes don't oxidize, but need energy to work.
Ok thanks a lot, but 30 seconds before oxidization, it's just to catch 1 or 2 elements.
Meanwhile I didn't achieve to automate like picture of quickstart.
Oxidation is unit based, not time based. A cytostome will fetch like 40-50 items before stopping so it's possible the issue is somewhere else, are you actually removing the items from the cytostome? It only has capacity for a single item inside so you must use a picker to empty it as soon as it's filled
Ok useful to know. But I replicate what I've seen on your trailer Youtube, Cytostome stops at first. I tried to connect behind, in front, but It doesn't go though microtube. Another bug, after loading my save, all ribosomes... don't display anymore production ("E" fonction place), but still effective as assembly process is showed in right-panel.
Hello! Just tried this game yesterday. This is one of my favorite genres in general, the start was a bit slow since the guide wasn't available yet but I could figure it out after some trial and error. Something I noticed was that the crafting recipes on the right overlap over some other text box that shows information in the bottom right so it's hard to read, it's probably because of my screen resolution but well, it'd be nice if there's an option to scale it or hide some of the Interface. Overall the game is looking really great! really looking forward for it.
Hello, thanks! You can tweak many interface parameters in the options.json file, change resolution and UI size. While playing F10 switches between windowed and full screen mode. Hope this helps!
Not quite what I meant, but that does help seeing the recipes. It would be nice if the tooltip moved so it didn't overlap the recipes when the recipes got too large though. Or maybe change where the recipes are located.
Yes that window is totally at an embryonal state of development, there will be options to show/hide and possibly change the size and position, we used it based on a normal 1080p resolution which maybe it's not the case for you. But it will be fixed, don't worry!
Hello, Linux version has some errors:
Assertion Failed at /home/jack/Documents/lifecraft/pix/pix/io/FileHandle.h:152
Ошибка сегментирования (Segmentation Fault)
Probably you've used your path to file. A possible solution is to replace the full path with a short one (./pix/pix/io/FileHandle.h)
Hey!
We tested it yesterday on a clean Ubuntu VM and it worked flawlessly.
Could it be a permission problem? As the executable is creating files in its own directory, or maybe some problem with UTF8 paths. If come to Discord we can try to investigate and solve the issue! 😊
Oops, that really were permissons problems. Thought chmod -R (for recursive) would work. My way to "fix": chmod +x $(find /path/to/lifecraft-v0.0.1b-linux)
I need a game manual because the game is too confusing for me and the others or you can give a tutorial to the game.
yes we're aware it's a little bit overwhelming, we added a quick guide to this page and working on an in game guide.
i'm running into an issue in the windows version where i can't construct my first ribosome after crafting it. i place it in what should be a valid location, and it continues existing as the miniature item. any idea what the issue might be?
It's possible you just have to use the other mouse button, one button is to pick and drop items, the other is to place structures.
I finally figured out how to actually build a ribosome, and then I couldn't get it to do anything. The game looks really neat, but it desperately needs instructions. Not even a tutorial. Just a readme with how the buildings work.
tôi nghĩ, tôi cần hướng dẫn
Check out the new quickstart guide in this page
I tried playing your game but I think it desperately needs a tutorial of some kind. Right now it's very hard to tell what to do to get even something basic to work or what my goals are. As soon as I start the game it's a bit of information overload with all the recipes and evolution view unlocked as well. A more scaled down demo with a well-crafted tutorial might help people get a better idea of what your game is trying to go for. It looks neat so far, I like the ideas presented in the description, but it's hard to understand gameplay in the build right now. Hope this feedback is helpful. :)
Thanks for your feedback, we know that it's a little bit overwhelming at beginning, we're currently working on an in game quick start guide to help players getting bootstrapped 🤟. We focused on having a working core play mechanics first!
how do i combine multiple items?
Have you tried combining 2 ribosome subunits (the only red non spherical objects in the void at the start)? You need to gather them from the void (blue) and drag them one on top of the other on the ground. That's where it starts.
yeah i did but it wont let me place the object because it just stays in its mini form
did you try using the other mouse button to place it as a structure?